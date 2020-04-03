Wedbush Weighs in on Zillow Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report issued on Sunday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

