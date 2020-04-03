WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of WESCO International worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000.

WCC stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $934.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

