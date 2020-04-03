Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $38.67, approximately 6,611,121 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,026,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

