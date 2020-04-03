WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Insider Melanie J. Tinto Sells 772 Shares

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.