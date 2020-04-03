William Blair Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Under Armour by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

