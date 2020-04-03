William Blair Weighs in on Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) – William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ALRN stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 300,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

