Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Price Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as low as $154.26 and last traded at $156.19, approximately 1,148,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,085,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.79 and a 200 day moving average of $194.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.