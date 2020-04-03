Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 377.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

