Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.97. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

