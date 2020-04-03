Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 462.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,871 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.37% of Xencor worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.25. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

