XP (NYSE:XP) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

XP (NYSE:XP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

XP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of XP stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XP during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

