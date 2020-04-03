Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Trading Down 8.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $68.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Xylem traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $59.77, 1,881,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,521,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

