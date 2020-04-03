Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94, approximately 18,944,430 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,892,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,476,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,239 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

