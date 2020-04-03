Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

