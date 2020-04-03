Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $2.36. Dover posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

