Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,675,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,995,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $25.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

