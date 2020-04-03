Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was down 6.6% on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zogenix traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.10, approximately 735,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,253,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 887,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,587,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

