zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €136.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($121.96).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €102.40 ($119.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market cap of $750.40 million and a PE ratio of -102.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of €94.31 and a 200 day moving average of €94.23. zooplus has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

