Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading Down 14% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zumiez traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.89, approximately 514,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 414,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

