ZVCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $19.10 Million (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $19.10 million and $31,170.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 222.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.02614080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 494,601,457 coins and its circulating supply is 482,430,586 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

