$0.74 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.15. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $2,501,594. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

