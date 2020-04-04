1,085 Shares in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,751,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $901.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

