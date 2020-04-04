1,092 Shares in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 926.1% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,809 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,231,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

