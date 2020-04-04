1,275,135 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,275,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,667,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.94.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $66.94 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.