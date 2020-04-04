1,500 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $149.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

