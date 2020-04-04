15,996,529 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,996,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,687,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 452.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 71,648 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,448,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 585,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,535,000 after buying an additional 1,145,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.88%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

