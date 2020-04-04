1,684 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $89.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $108.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

