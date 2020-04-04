1,780 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $10,569,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Bank of America raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

FRC opened at $81.78 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

