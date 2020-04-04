1,820 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,265,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,998,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the period.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of ASND opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

