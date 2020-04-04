2,082 Shares in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 214,313 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $18,256,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CY. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.