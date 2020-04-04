2,281,526 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,264,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

