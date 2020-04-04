26,021 Shares in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,053,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARD opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.49. Ardagh Group SA has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Ardagh Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

