2,792 Shares in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 464,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,112 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Mosaic by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 67,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,410,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

MOS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

