3,128 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.