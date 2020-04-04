4,086 Shares in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,544.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $34.92 on Friday. Seneca Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $343.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

