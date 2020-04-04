465 Shares in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Post stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

