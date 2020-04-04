4,699 Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,048,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 891,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after acquiring an additional 218,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 857,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $74.00 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.