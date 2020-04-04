516,254 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 516,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,896,150. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

