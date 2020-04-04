535,925 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 535,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.42.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

