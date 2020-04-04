6,210 Shares in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 133,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 3,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,017.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

