767,614 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 767,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,572,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.66% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.