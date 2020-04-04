Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,160 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $23.57 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

