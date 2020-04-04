Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

ACV stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

