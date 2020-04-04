Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Amarin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a positive rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

AMRN stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amarin by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after buying an additional 2,911,233 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $18,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after buying an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $11,437,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 669,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 410,406 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

