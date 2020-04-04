Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $90,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $68.75 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

