Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,342 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Anixter International by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Anixter International by 2,201.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of AXE opened at $87.94 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

