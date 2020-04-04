Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61), reports. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%.

ASND opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,265,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,998,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,318,000 after buying an additional 926,762 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.