Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.