AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target Cut to

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 225.40% and a net margin of 32.60%. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

