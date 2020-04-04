Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Up 7.2%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45, 336,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 335,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Aegis decreased their price target on Avinger from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 200.27% and a negative net margin of 213.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.